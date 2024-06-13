Groupama Asset Managment Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 548,738 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $49,546,000. Walt Disney comprises 1.1% of Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 32.8% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,751,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 213,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,286,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.9 %

DIS stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.93. 3,450,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,522,327. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.11 and its 200-day moving average is $103.90. The company has a market cap of $182.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

