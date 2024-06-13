GRS Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,414,481 CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,414,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,656,000. CareTrust REIT accounts for 5.2% of GRS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. GRS Advisors LLC owned about 1.08% of CareTrust REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $943,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,211,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,834,000 after buying an additional 542,832 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 335.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,595,000 after buying an additional 432,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRE traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.27. The stock had a trading volume of 267,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,491. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.08%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

