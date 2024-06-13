Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Buys 23 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,737,302,000 after buying an additional 100,621 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $756,176,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,137,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,743,000 after purchasing an additional 54,396 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,033,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,968,000 after buying an additional 280,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE ROP traded down $9.06 on Thursday, hitting $549.13. 124,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,206. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $453.16 and a 12 month high of $565.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $534.51 and a 200-day moving average of $540.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

