Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Decreases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 0.1 %

GIS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.24. 1,087,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,009,893. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $82.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.