Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,124 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 601.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 195,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,584,000 after buying an additional 167,401 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 250,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,477,000 after buying an additional 99,604 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,541,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,054,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIA stock traded down $2.24 on Thursday, reaching $385.45. 1,429,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,571,817. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $400.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $387.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

