Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Purchases 3,164 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,029 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,062,000 after purchasing an additional 845,137 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,922,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,136,000 after purchasing an additional 802,983 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8,570.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 559,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,487,000 after buying an additional 553,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,451,000 after buying an additional 418,536 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

MOAT stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,533 shares. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.64.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

