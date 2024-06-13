Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Reduces Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC trimmed its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth $352,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth $332,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth $1,125,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 90.3% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,025. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average of $45.15.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

