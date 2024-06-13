Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Sells 1,789 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC decreased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up about 3.0% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC owned 0.21% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $19,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,519.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,824,000 after buying an additional 6,497,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,147,000 after purchasing an additional 969,819 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,989,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,125,000 after purchasing an additional 933,923 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,132,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,285,000 after acquiring an additional 689,605 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,856,000 after acquiring an additional 557,879 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.26. 162,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,167. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.86.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2238 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

