Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Takes $5.93 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2024

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEWFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,000. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 0.9% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC owned approximately 1.20% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

GSEW traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.40. 34,160 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.96. The company has a market cap of $692.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.