Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Takes $5.93 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,000. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 0.9% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC owned approximately 1.20% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

GSEW traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.40. 34,160 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.96. The company has a market cap of $692.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

