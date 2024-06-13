Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,131 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,297,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,198,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,555,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,466,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,761,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $30.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,650. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.22. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $31.90. The company has a market cap of $965.49 million, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.