Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.68 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $1,330,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,439,936 shares of company stock worth $1,102,965,922 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $441.92. 167,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

