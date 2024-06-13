Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Has $270,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.77. 748,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,931,186. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.98. The firm has a market cap of $197.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

