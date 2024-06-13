Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Has $563,000 Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,822 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alhambra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.97. 188,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,835,888. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.59. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

