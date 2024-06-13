Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 291 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies makes up approximately 1.7% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $794,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 45,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 25,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,471,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,904,000 after purchasing an additional 951,269 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SSNC stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.99. The company had a trading volume of 16,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,736. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.01 and a 200 day moving average of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.37. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.25%.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,574,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SSNC

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.