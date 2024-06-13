Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 73,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in Bunge Global by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,433,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,776.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BG traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.29. 35,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.89 and a 200 day moving average of $99.76. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.90%.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

