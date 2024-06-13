Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC reduced its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,022 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Haemonetics worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 29,450.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Haemonetics by 172.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $65,245.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,621.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Haemonetics news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $65,245.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,621.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $218,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,380 shares of company stock worth $2,445,816. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.02. 689,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,953. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $97.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

