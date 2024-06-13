Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Short Interest Update

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 163.6% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Price Performance

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.45. 4,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,670. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average is $24.24. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $25.58.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney Co. – 6’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Company Profile

since the late 1800s, hancock bank has embodied core values of honor & integrity, strength & stability, commitment to service, teamwork, and personal responsibility. at locations in mississippi, alabama, and florida, hancock bank offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; energy banking; private banking; trust and investment services; certain insurance services; and mortgage services.

