Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 225.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for approximately 1.3% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,626,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,648,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,263 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859,280 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,419,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $544,560,000 after buying an additional 6,617,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 391.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,271,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,752,000 after buying an additional 2,606,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,627 shares of company stock worth $5,937,353. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.7 %

BSX stock opened at $76.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $77.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

