Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Block by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Block by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Block by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Block by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $9,238,128.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 485,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,177,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $9,238,128.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 485,645 shares in the company, valued at $40,177,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,739 shares of company stock valued at $18,584,747 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Trading Up 1.3 %

SQ stock opened at $65.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 83.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.80.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.59.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

