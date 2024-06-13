Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Makes New $772,000 Investment in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,550,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,994,000 after buying an additional 392,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,305,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,028,000 after buying an additional 143,716 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,079,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,613,000 after buying an additional 25,903 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,399,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,132,000 after buying an additional 70,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 14.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,880,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,027,000 after buying an additional 241,771 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Bio-Techne stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $89.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.33.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

