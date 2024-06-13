Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 835.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in Visa by 131.5% during the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.6% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Visa by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,347 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $270.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.11. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.37 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The firm has a market cap of $494.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie upped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

