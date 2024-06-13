Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Takes $756,000 Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $379,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 522,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,256,018.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,982,551. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Down 1.4 %

MDB traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.00. 29,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.14. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.58 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $219.53 and a one year high of $509.62.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.