HarbourVest Partners LLC Has $548,000 Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

HarbourVest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 8.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 23.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the third quarter worth $198,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 29.1% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 17.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 692,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 103,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape Price Performance

QS opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 4.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 10.38. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QS. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QuantumScape

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

In related news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $1,124,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,809,253 shares in the company, valued at $16,434,130.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QuantumScape news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $1,124,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,809,253 shares in the company, valued at $16,434,130.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $257,207.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,055.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,289 shares of company stock worth $1,723,541. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.