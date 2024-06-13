Harding Loevner LP Reduces Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Harding Loevner LP lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,346 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $168,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $427.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $151.63 billion, a PE ratio of 77.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $391.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.87. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $428.86.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,928,641. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

