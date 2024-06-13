Harding Loevner LP Sells 1,797 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Harding Loevner LP cut its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $854,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,734,000. Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $7,843,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 459,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,280,000 after acquiring an additional 141,936 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.39.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -436.32%.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In related news, Director Ali John Mirshekari bought 73,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,776.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ST shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ST

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.