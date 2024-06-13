Harding Loevner LP Sells 21,743 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Harding Loevner LP reduced its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,998,107 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,743 shares during the quarter. Credicorp makes up 1.7% of Harding Loevner LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $299,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.73.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $161.88 on Thursday. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.42 and a twelve month high of $180.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.54 and a 200-day moving average of $158.99.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.81. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $9.4084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.72%.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

