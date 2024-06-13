Harding Loevner LP Sells 3,196 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Harding Loevner LP cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,832 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 1.4% of Harding Loevner LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Harding Loevner LP owned approximately 0.12% of Netflix worth $257,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,718,265,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $2,558,598,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,749,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,006,483,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.06.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,994 shares of company stock worth $42,036,266. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $645.00 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $664.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $614.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $566.48.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

