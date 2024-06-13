Harding Loevner LP Trims Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Harding Loevner LP trimmed its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP owned about 0.13% of ServiceNow worth $192,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOW opened at $723.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $729.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $736.46. The company has a market capitalization of $148.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $815.32.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.48.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

