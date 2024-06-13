Harris Associates L P Sells 2,799,853 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Harris Associates L P lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,578,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,799,853 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P owned about 0.20% of Oracle worth $588,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $139.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $383.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $140.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

