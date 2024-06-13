HC Wainwright Increases Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Price Target to $30.00

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 153.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Oculis from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Oculis from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

NASDAQ OCS opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75. Oculis has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Oculis had a negative return on equity of 52.72% and a negative net margin of 6,712.02%. On average, analysts expect that Oculis will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oculis

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oculis in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Oculis in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Oculis by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Oculis in the fourth quarter worth about $15,980,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oculis

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

