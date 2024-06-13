HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises 0.6% of Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,836,000 after acquiring an additional 456,738 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,503,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,890 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $694,985,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,152,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,452,000 after buying an additional 67,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,860,000 after buying an additional 30,072 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Baird R W raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $110,757.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $110,757.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,042.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,617 shares of company stock worth $4,321,986 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.0 %

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $340.91. 654,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.43. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $343.53.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

