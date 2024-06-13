Head-To-Head Contrast: Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) vs. Northann (NYSE:NCL)

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) and Northann (NYSE:NCL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Latham Group and Northann, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Latham Group 1 1 1 0 2.00 Northann 0 0 0 0 N/A

Latham Group presently has a consensus price target of $3.53, suggesting a potential downside of 4.76%. Given Latham Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Latham Group is more favorable than Northann.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Latham Group $566.49 million 0.77 -$2.39 million $0.03 126.00 Northann $15.83 million 0.38 -$7.13 million N/A N/A

This table compares Latham Group and Northann’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Latham Group has higher revenue and earnings than Northann.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Latham Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Northann shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Latham Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Latham Group and Northann’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Latham Group 0.76% 1.05% 0.49% Northann N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Latham Group beats Northann on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

About Northann

Northann Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of the 3D printed vinyl flooring panels and other decorative panels in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Benchwick brand name. Northann Corp. was founded in 2013 and is based in Elk Grove, California.

