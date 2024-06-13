Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised Heartland Financial USA from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $43.31 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $45.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average is $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $149,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $149,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $191,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $429,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,529 shares of company stock worth $341,387. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 37,550.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 695.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

