Hedera Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.14 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. Hedera has a market cap of $3.14 billion and $60.92 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0877 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00046483 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00014639 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011105 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,751,668,714 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,751,723,073.01731 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08990984 USD and is up 2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $78,165,789.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

