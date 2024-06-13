Hedera Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.21 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. In the last week, Hedera has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $3.21 billion and $77.93 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0899 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00048191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00014959 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00011349 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,751,723,073 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,751,723,072.92366 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0873018 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $71,936,456.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

