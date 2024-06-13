Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Hess has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Hess has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hess to earn $11.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $145.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.24. Hess has a 52-week low of $129.12 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.83.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

