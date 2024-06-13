High Peak Royalties Limited (ASX:HPR) Insider Acquires A$38,657.56 in Stock

High Peak Royalties Limited (ASX:HPR – Get Free Report) insider David Croll acquired 623,509 shares of High Peak Royalties stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$38,657.56 ($25,601.03).
David Croll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 15th, David Croll acquired 699,822 shares of High Peak Royalties stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$41,989.32 ($27,807.50).
- On Wednesday, April 3rd, David Croll purchased 280,000 shares of High Peak Royalties stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$16,520.00 ($10,940.40).
- On Monday, March 25th, David Croll purchased 138,447 shares of High Peak Royalties stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$7,891.48 ($5,226.15).
High Peak Royalties Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 1.15.
High Peak Royalties Company Profile
High Peak Royalties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition of royalty and exploration interests in oil and gas assets in the United States. It also holds 100% interest in four geothermal energy licenses covering 2,767 square kilometers located in South Australia. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
