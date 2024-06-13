Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Sells $2,112,761.70 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 98,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $2,112,761.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,291.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 9,912 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $156,807.84.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 7.8 %

NYSE HIMS opened at $23.75 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2,375.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HIMS. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $17.25 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,836,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,000 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,232,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after purchasing an additional 428,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,272,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 357,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

