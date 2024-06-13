Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) PT Raised to $26.00 at Bank of America

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s previous close.

HIMS has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

HIMS traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,685,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,908,799. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2,358.00 and a beta of 1.08. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $24.35.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $43,359.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,297.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $43,359.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,297.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 98,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $2,112,761.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,291.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 951,004 shares of company stock valued at $16,188,821 over the last 90 days. 17.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,928,000 after buying an additional 1,634,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $638,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $839,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.