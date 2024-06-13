Horizen Price Tops $7.45 (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $112.53 million and $5.76 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $7.45 or 0.00011175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00044259 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00034585 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,099,488 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.