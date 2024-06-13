Horizen Trading 20.1% Lower This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $111.90 million and $6.08 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $7.41 or 0.00011090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00044726 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00034528 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,098,250 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

