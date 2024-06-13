Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Purchased by GRS Advisors LLC

GRS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,135,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,372 shares during the period. Host Hotels & Resorts makes up approximately 3.6% of GRS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. GRS Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $22,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HST. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HST traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063,360. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HST shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

