Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.

Host Hotels & Resorts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 48.1% per year over the last three years. Host Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 77.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,761,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,092,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HST. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Get Our Latest Report on HST

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at $46,826,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.