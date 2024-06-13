Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.58

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.58 and last traded at $46.58, with a volume of 15 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.60.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.7802 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $0.21.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.