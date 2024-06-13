HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Stock Price Down 4.8%

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 6,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 168,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

HPQ Silicon Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.28.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications.

