Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Position Trimmed by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,898,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,183,913 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.17% of Humana worth $1,784,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Baird R W raised shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.63.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM traded up $5.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $358.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,841. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.53. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.60.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

