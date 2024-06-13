HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $17.92

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.92, but opened at $18.48. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 8,434 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

HUTCHMED Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of HUTCHMED

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 65.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 70.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 144,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

Further Reading

