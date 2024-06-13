Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in May

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hypera Trading Down 1.9 %

Hypera stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,853. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hypera has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.50.

Get Hypera alerts:

Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $368.97 million during the quarter. Hypera had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 16.14%.

About Hypera

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hypera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.