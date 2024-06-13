iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,207,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 288% from the previous session’s volume of 310,799 shares.The stock last traded at $29.39 and had previously closed at $29.60.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 57,379 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,039,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,051,000 after purchasing an additional 711,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

