Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Trading Up 2.3%

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) was up 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.27 and last traded at $13.18. Approximately 144,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 538,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their target price on Immatics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.70. Immatics had a negative net margin of 107.80% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Immatics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,392,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Immatics by 89.0% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 397,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Immatics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 6,443,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,720,000 after buying an additional 604,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Immatics by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,225,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,899,000 after buying an additional 891,191 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Immatics by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

